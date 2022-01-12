Shooting victim identified as 62-year-old Surrey man

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in a shooting in Surrey on Jan. 9. Sixty-two-year-old Brian Chapman was found dead in a home in the 13500-block of 85 Avenue on Jan. 9, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in a shooting in Surrey on Jan. 9.

Brian Chapman, 62, was found dead inside a house in the 13500-block of 85 Avenue on Sunday after Surrey RCMP was called for a report of a deceased person, according to IHIT Sgt. David Lee.

While police were called to the scene around 6 p.m., Lee noted the “initial belief” is the shooting “may have occured at around 7 a.m.” on Jan. 9.

He added IHIT is looking for witnesses who may have heard or seen anything unusual that morning. Investigators are also seeking dash-cam footage from the area.

Lee said Chapman is known to police, “but there has been no police history since 2010.”

But, he added, this incident “is not random and at this time, homicide investigators do not believe the shooting is connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

IHIT is continuing to gather evidence, with the help of Surrey RCMP, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service.



