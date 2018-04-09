Some Shaw customers – between South Surrey and Abbotsford – were experiencing interruptions to service Sunday night and Monday. Contributed photo

Shaw service interrupted between South Surrey and Abbotsford

Damage to fiber lines cited in disruption to cable, internet and phones

Some Shaw Communications customers – in a broad area including South Surrey, Langley, Aldergrove and Abbotsford – were experiencing interruption to their cable TV, Internet and home-phone service Sunday night and Monday.

According to information on the company’s website, repair teams were in the field as of Sunday (April 8) at 8:30 p.m.

As of noon Monday, Shaw reported that they were continuing to work on repairing damages to fibre lines in the area, and by 1 p.m., they were working to better-define impacted areas.

The company apologized for the inconvenience, and thanked customers for patience and understanding.

More to come…

Previous story
UPDATE: Worker dies after floating excavator flips at B.C. mine
Next story
Humboldt crash hits home after B.C. hockey team’s close call

Just Posted

House fire kills two in Surrey

The fire happened at 9488 163rd Street, at 7 a.m. Monday

Surrey man charged in connection to Delta robbery

Vehicle allegedly used to flee the Ladner robbery on April 2 caused a three-vehicle crash in Surrey

Humboldt Broncos crash victim Jaxon Joseph remembered for work ethic, positivity

Former Surrey Eagle played in BC Hockey League in 2015/16

Surrey teachers to get appreciated Saturday night

They’ll be the star attraction at free “Teachers Appreciation Gala” at Chandos Pattison auditorium

VIDEO: Surrey brothers work toward a ‘Foam-Free Vaisakhi’

With environment in mind, siblings encourage Vaisakhi vendors to ditch styrofoam for compostable alternatives

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Analyst says factors will include weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of vehicles

Longer unpaid leave offered for B.C. parents

Extensions for death of child, caring for dying relative

Taggart and Killeen depart CTV News Vancouver

Co-anchors exit news outlet amid ‘major refresh’ at station

Dyed hair a factor in Humboldt bus crash victim mix-up

Government official says players all had blond dyed hair and similar builds

Wanted: volunteers for CN station in historic Fort Langley

Langley Heritage Society calls for helpers at notable tourist attraction

High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior

Provincial snowpack sits at 127 per cent as of April 1

Humboldt crash hits home after B.C. hockey team’s close call

Humboldt “really could have been anybody” said the Princeton Posse’s coach

UPDATE: Worker dies after floating excavator flips at B.C. mine

Elk Valley RCMP and Ministry of Mines were dispatched to industrial incident

Most Read