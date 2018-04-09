Shaw service interrupted between South Surrey and Abbotsford

Damage to fiber lines cited in disruption to cable, internet and phones

Some Shaw customers – between South Surrey and Abbotsford – were experiencing interruptions to service Sunday night and Monday. Contributed photo

Some Shaw Communications customers – in a broad area including South Surrey, Langley, Aldergrove and Abbotsford – were experiencing interruption to their cable TV, Internet and home-phone service Sunday night and Monday.

According to information on the company’s website, repair teams were in the field as of Sunday (April 8) at 8:30 p.m.

As of noon Monday, Shaw reported that they were continuing to work on repairing damages to fibre lines in the area, and by 1 p.m., they were working to better-define impacted areas.

The company apologized for the inconvenience, and thanked customers for patience and understanding.

