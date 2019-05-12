Sharp-eyed Delta police volunteers spot stolen vehicles

Volunteers with the Delta Police Department helped find and recover two stolen vehicles last week.

According to a DPD press release, a North District volunteer was patrolling a parking lot on Scott Road on May 1 when he located what he believed was a stolen vehicle. Police officers attended the scene and determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Surrey. Fortunately, the vehicle did not appear to be damaged, and DPD officers liaised with Surrey RCMP so the vehicle could be returned to its rightful owner.

Then, on May 4, Ladner Community Crime Watch volunteers located an unoccupied pick-up truck parked on Tilbury Road. The volunteers, who have access to a database of stolen vehicle licence plates, were able to find information which indicated the truck had recently been reported as stolen from a Richmond business, along with a number of tools. DPD officers came to the truck and confirmed it was indeed a stolen vehicle.

“Delta Police Department officers have stepped up patrols in some of our commercial areas, such as Annacis Island and Tilbury, in response to recent thefts. But our officers can’t be everywhere, so we also rely on our volunteers, who clearly did some great work this past week,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “As stolen vehicles are sometimes used to commit other crimes, such as break-and-enters, it’s important to us to quickly recover these vehicles and return them to their owners.”



