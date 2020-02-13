(Delta Police Department photo)

Sharp-eyed clerk helps police make quick arrest in alleged North Delta robbery

Justin Singh Kahlon, 24, of Surrey is in custody and facing a charge of robbery

Police are crediting timely assistance from a store clerk and a cab company in helping them locate a suspect in a North Delta robbery.

At about 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Delta police received a 911 call about an alleged robbery at a store on 116th Street, wherein the suspect fled by taxi with an unknown amount of cash.

“The clerk was very collected and managed to take note of the cab number and its direction of travel, which was instrumental in helping police,” Insp. Ciaran Feenan, head of the Delta Police Department’s patrol section, said in a press release.

Police then reached out to the taxi company, which was able to locate the cab, and the driver advised that a man had gotten out of his cab to run eastbound on Nordel Way.

Officers responded to the area and spotted a man matching the description of the suspect on train tracks near Nordel Way. The man attempted to hide in bushes, but police were able to locate him nonetheless and make an arrest.

“We’re very pleased that our officers were able to arrest a suspect in this incident within 15 minutes,” Feenan said. “I also want to acknowledge the assistance of the cab company and the driver in this matter. As police, we rely on the support of the people who live and work in this community. This incident is a great example of showing why that support matters, and the role the community can play in helping keep Delta safe.”

Justin Singh Kahlon, 24, of Surrey is facing a charge of robbery in connection with this incident. He is currently in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 13.


