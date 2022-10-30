SFU celebrates 20 years in Surrey with community open house

Tara Wall and Asmaite Gebremichael pose in front of the CLIC sign at SFU Surrey community open house in Surrey on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Simon Fraser University celebrated 20 years in Surrey on Thursday (Oct. 27) with a community open house.

Stephen Dooley, the executive director for SFU Surrey, said the Surrey community has always been really important.

“So this is a chance for us in the context of our anniversary to welcome the community in our spaces and learn about all the programming that we do,” he added.

One program in particular stood out: Community Leaders Igniting Change, otherwise known as CLIC.

CLIC is a 12-week course taught by SFU business school lecturer Kathleen Burke that helps community members build their leadership skills.

Asmaite Gebremichael was in the CLIC in 2021 and said the program changed her perspective on leadership. She said it taught her to approach it from the bottom-up, and stressed the importance of working as a team.

“Whether your role is in the front or in the back, it’s like you are the foundation of really, really, really big change.”

Tara Wall also took part in the program. She said she was a quiet leader but always doing the work. Wall said she was able to apply the skills she learned in the program to her job working with adults with disabilities.

Wall and Gebremichael described the program as extremely accessible. The cost is $100, and scholarships are available if money is an issue. The program is not just for SFU students, anyone can apply.

