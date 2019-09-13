Sex assault charge laid against Vancouver masseur

A 61-year-old masseur, working at a Vancouver business, has been charged with sexual assault.
Police looked into a report of a 31-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted at the Toe to Soul Relax Lounge at 678 West Broadway in August.
Amado Ramos was charged on Sept. 6 and released on bail.
“There may be additional victims who have not yet reported to police,” Const. Steve Addison said in a news release on Friday. “Our main objective is identify anyone else who may have been victimized.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police sex crimes unit at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.