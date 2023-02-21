Several pets perish in early morning fire that destroyed house near downtown Chilliwack

Family of four escaped the blaze reported in at 4:45 a.m. on Monday

This home on Victoria Avenue in Chilliwack was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Feb. 20, 2023. (Jennifer Adams photo)

Several family pets were killed and one person was injured in an early morning fire at a house on Victoria Avenue in Chilliwack Monday.

The Chilliwack Fire Department reported being dispatched at 4:45 a.m. to the structure fire in the 45000-block of Victoria.

Thirty firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6, and on arrival, reported seeing heavy fire and black smoke venting from the home. Occupants were at home and asleep at the time the fire started, and were awakened by the smell of smoke.

“Fortunately, all occupants were able to evacuate the home prior to the arrival of fire crews,” assistant chief Andrew Brown said in a press release.

Fire crews called for a second alarm and worked quickly to perform an exterior attack on the fire, while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control allowing fire crews to transition into an interior fire attack and building search, enabling fire crews to rescue several family pets.

Fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings, containing the fire to the building of origin, which suffered major fire damage.

One occupant received minor injuries escaping the fire, and several pets perished in the fire. There were no firefighter injuries.

A man and his wife and two children were the ones in the house who escaped the fire. Several guinea pigs died, and while it was originally reported a cat died, a family member said the cat is missing and may have escaped the fire.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca.

Jennifer Adams said her brother and his family lived in the house and lost everything.

“They lost some pets and need things,” Adams said. “They thankfully made it out. They lost everything they own, they lost their house.”

Adams is collecting donations for the family, mostly clothing because they don’t have a home at the moment for furniture.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop items off under the covered porch at 6190 Bradner Lane.

“I’ll donate what ever won’t be used,” Adams said.

Email adamsjennifer20082011@gmail.com or bishojo@gmail.com to inquire about what is needed by way of donations.

