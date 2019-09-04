Seven times more opioid prescriptions in Canada and U.S. than Sweden: study

Amount of opioid dispensed was significantly higher in U.S. compared with Canada and Sweden

Prescription pills containing oxycodone. (The Canadian Press)

Patients in Canada and the United States filled opioid prescriptions after minor surgery at a rate that was seven times higher than those in Sweden, reveals a new study that suggests the addictive pain drugs could be used more judiciously in North America.

Researchers examined prescriptions filled by individuals in the first week after undergoing one of four low-risk operations in the three countries. Just 11 per cent of patients in Sweden filled an opioid prescription, compared with 79 per cent in Canada and 76 per cent in the U.S.

Among those who filled an opioid prescription, the amount of opioid dispensed was significantly higher in the U.S. compared with Canada and Sweden, adds the study published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open.

“I think there’s a lot of data, including this study, that suggests that patients are getting more opioids than they need for even just minor surgical procedures,” said Dr. Karim Ladha, a clinician-scientist at the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael’s Hospital and co-author of the study, in an interview.

“The concern is really that we’re contributing to a supply of opioids in the community.”

Further, the study raises the question of whether opioids are necessary for pain management after surgery, Ladha said. Researchers didn’t have information about the post-operative pain experiences of patients in this study, but it appears many in Sweden were “getting by” without opioids after the same procedures, he said.

“Do we actually need them? While this study can’t answer this question, it’s driving what we’re going to do in the future, which is a randomized controlled trial to really test this hypothesis,” he said, adding he was in the process of applying for a grant for further research.

The study sample consisted of about 129,000 patients in the U.S., 85,000 in Canada and 9,800 in Sweden, between the ages of 18 and 64 who underwent gallbladder removal, appendix removal, meniscus repair or breast lump removal.

RELATED: Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, top doctor says

Laura Kane, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Liberals’ economic adviser to become Canada’s new ambassador to China
Next story
B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Just Posted

Man shot in Fraser Heights a risk to public safety, Surrey RCMP say

Police warn public to stay away from Thomas Gabriel Saul; shooting believed to be connected to drug trafficking

RCMP catch dozens of speeders on first day of school in Surrey/White Rock

White Rock RCMP ticketed 28 people for speeding, while Surrey ticketed a dozen motorists

Cloverdale’s Salish Secondary welcomes first graduating class

No solution in the works to transit, traffic woes

Discover how Surrey’s heritage heart has changed over 100 years at upcoming talk

Upcoming talk reveals the changes that Cloverdale’s Heritage Campus have undergone

How Surrey’s Glen Foll became a hockey legend in Australia

‘I got to play in a lot of places you wouldn’t expect to have hockey’

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Lower Mainland nursery’s plan to house 70 temporary workers hailed as a ‘template’ for other farms

Council lauds farm’s proposal to build new housing for temporary foreign workers

Surviving a crash: how a few millimetres made all the difference for B.C. woman

Semi trailer ‘pinned’ Sarah Champoux inside her truck cab

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

If you think the Lower Mainland experienced a cooler-than-normal summer, you’re W-R-O-N-G

As summers go, 2019 seemed cool. But it was anything but according to Environment Canada

Tiësto, Major Lazer to headline Vancouver’s big CONTACT music fest this winter

‘Canada’s largest indoor music festival’ at BC Place in December

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Most Read