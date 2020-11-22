This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Seven Surrey schools added to COVID-19 exposure list, bringing total to 40

Letter to parents: ‘Case(s) have been isolated, and there is no direct exposure risk at the time’

The Surrey School District announced COVID-19 exposures at seven different schools on Friday, bringing the total up to 40 schools with an active exposure.

On Friday, the Surrey School District confirmed that individuals with COVID-19 went to Simon Cunningham Elementary, Riverdale Elementary, Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, Hyland Elementary, Sunrise Ridge Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary and Queen Elizabeth Secondary.

In a letter sent to parents, the school district advised that public health is following up on the exposures. Receiving a letter does not mean a parent’s child has been exposed to COVID-19, according to the notice.

“Case(s) have been isolated, and there is no direct exposure risk at the time,” the letter stated.

“As we share our daily list, thoughts go out to the staff and community of Cambridge (Elementary) – spending this weekend in isolation. Also a reminder of the importance of itinerant staff, TTOC, Spareboard, in all 54 additional staff impacted,” school district superintendent Jordan Tinney tweeted Saturday.

RELATED: Schools exempt from new mask mandate, but concern mounting in Surrey

Cambridge Elementary was completely closed, effective Nov. 14, for two weeks after seven COVID-19-positive cases were identified.

“As a precautionary measure to respond to this outbreak, Fraser Health has advised the Surrey School District to close Cambridge Elementary School for a two-week period to break any chains of COVID-19 transmission that may be present at the school,” according to a news release from Fraser Health issued Nov. 14.

Earlier this month, Tinney shared a note that was sent to parents that advised that Cambridge Elementary will close until Nov. 30.

“We recognize that this has been a stressful time as you wait for further information, and appreciate the fact that this closure will cause disruption and inconvenience for many,” the message to parents read. “The safety of our school community is of utmost importance and we appreciate your patients and understanding.”

Despite a provincial mandate for masks in all public indoor and retail spaces, schools are exempt.

In her COVID-19 briefing Thursday (Nov. 19). provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said schools are “not public open spaces.” However, masks are mandatory in high-traffic areas within middle and high schools.

“We don’t expect children to wear masks sitting at their desks all day long,” she said.

Older students in Ontario and some Quebec schools are required to wear masks while in their classrooms.

Full list of schools that have been exposed to COVID-19, and the date of exposure, as of Nov. 22:

Bear Creek Elementary (November 10)

Berkshire Park Elementary (November 12 and 13)

Bonaccord Elementary (November 10)

Clayton Heights Secondary (November 9 and 10)

Cloverdale Learning Center (November 11 and 12)

Cloverdale Traditional (November 12 and 13)

Coast Meridian Elementary (November 9 and 10)

Crescent Park Elementary (November 9 and 10)

David Brankin Elementary (November 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13)

Earl Marriott Secondary (November 12)

Elgin Park Secondary (November 10)

Enver Creek Secondary (November 9 and 16)

F.D. Sinclair Elementary (November 9)

Frank Hurt Secondary (November 10 and 12)

Fraser Heights Secondary (November 9)

Georges Vanier Elementary (November 10)

Green Timbers Elementary (November 9 and 10)

Henry Bose Elementary (November 9 and 10)

Holly Elementary (November 10, 11 and 12)

Hyland Elementary (November 12 and 13)

James Ardiel Elementary (November 9)

Johnston Heights (November 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13)

Katzie Elementary (November 9)

Khalsa Elementary (November 12)

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary (November 9, 10 and 12)

Martha Currie Elementary (November 10)

Morgan Elementary (November 8, 9 and 10)

Newton Elementary (November 10)

North Surrey Secondary (November 10, 12 and 13)

Princess Margaret Secondary (November 13)

Queen Elizabeth Secondary (9, 10, 12 13 and 16)

Riverdale Elementary (November 10 and 12)

Rosemary Heights (November 9)

Semiahmoo Secondary (November 12)

Simon Cunningham Elementary (November 13)

Sullivan Heights Secondary (November 10, 12 and 13)

Sunnyside Elementary (November 10)

Sunrise Ridge Elementary (November 9 and 10)

Tamanawis Secondary (November 9 and 12)

Walnut Road Elementary (November 12 and 13)

