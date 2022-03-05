Serious single-vehicle crash closes Colebrook Road in Surrey: RCMP

Surrey RCMP say collision in the 13600-block

Surrey RCMP say a single-vehicle crash along Colebrook Road has led to a road closure.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (March 5), police were called to the 13600-block of Colebrook Road for a report of a single-vehicle collision, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Andrea McKinney.

McKinney said the driver suffered “serious injuries and is currently being treated in local hospital.”

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is currently on scene, with traffic in the area expected to be disrupted for the next several hours.

Police are looking for any witnesses or dash-cam footage. People can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

