Serious crash Thursday night shuts down roads through Cloverdale

Mounties are going to be on scene indefinitely, collecting evidence and investigating the cause.

A serious crash in south Cloverdale has roads closed and police on scene investigating its cause.

Mounties are currently on scene of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 184th Street and 40th Avenue.

A little after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, Surrey RCMP responded to a crash at the intersection, explained Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

“Indications are that there are serious, potentially life-threatening injuries involved in this two-motor-vehicle collision,” he said.

Consequently, traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined time, as officers continue their investigation.

Both north- and southbound lanes on 184 Street will be closed, as will east- and westbound along 40th Avenue, Honeyman explained just after midnight.

“The public is requested to avoid the area until further notice,” he said.

In the meantime, anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

• More to come