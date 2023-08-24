A biofuel facility is proposed for Semiahmoo First Nation land, adjacent to Highway 99. (Google maps screenshot)

Sept. 2 deadline for comment on Semiahmoo First Nation biofuel project

Renewable Natural Gas facility proposed for reserve land adjacent to Hwy. 99

A window for public comment on a biofuel facility proposed for Semiahmoo First Nation land is set to close in just over a week.

According to an update on the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada website (iaac-aeic.gc.ca), written comments must be submitted by Sept. 2.

“Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) must determine whether the proposed Andion Biofuel Facility, located in Surrey, BC is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects,” the update, posted Aug. 3, states.

“To help inform this determination, Indigenous Services Canada and Natural Resources Canada are inviting comments from the public respecting that determination.”

The Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) project – to be situated on the reserve lands adjacent to Highway 99, approximately one kilometre north of the Canada-US border – was made public following a June 27 announcement by Natural Resources Canada of $14.4 million in federal support for it.

READ MORE: $14 million announced for Semiahmoo First Nation renewable natural gas facility

Officials say in addition to creating multiple jobs, the facility will divert some 70,000 tons of organic food waste from area landfills and incinerators annually, eliminate around 55,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, generate 3.5 million gigajoules of RNG and help avoid the use of some 22,000 tons of chemical fertilizers every year.

“Through the proposed development… Semiahmoo First Nation is actively addressing the waste management crisis in Metro Vancouver, lowering GHG emissions, and displacing harmful fossil fuels,” a July news release issued by SFN states.

SFN Chief Harley Chappell said earlier this month that the idea for the facility has been on the table “for a few years,” but that there are still “a lot of checks and balances” to address before any construction could begin.

Information at andionglobal.com describes the project as “the first of its kind.” It will have environmental benefits for the SFN, the Metro Vancouver area and B.C. as a whole, it adds.

Anyone wanting to submit a written comment may email Lee-Ann.Hamilton@sac-isc.gc.ca


First Nations

