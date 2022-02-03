RCMP respond to reports of a shooting near the 1300-block of 176 Street on June 3, 2017 in South Surrey. (File photo)

Senior sentenced in 2017 South Surrey shooting case

Kenneth Turpin receoves one year probation and firearm ban

A South Surrey senior who was charged four years ago in connection to a reported shooting has received a suspended sentence.

Kenneth Turpin, who was 70 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced Feb. 1 to one year probation. His weapon was ordered to be forfeited and he was prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years.

RELATED: Sentencing set for senior charged in 2017 South Surrey shooting

Turpin was charged after police responded to an incident on June 3, 2017 near the 1300-block of 176 Street. Officers found one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Turpin was charged with unlawfully discharge a firearm, aggravated assault, and possession of a loaded or unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Surrey court records indicate that Turpin plead guilty on Sept. 7 to a lesser charge of careless use or storage of a firearm.

The two other charges, BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin told Peace Arch News, were stayed.


