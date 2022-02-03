Senior sentenced in 2017 South Surrey shooting case

A South Surrey senior who was charged four years ago in connection to a reported shooting has received a suspended sentence.
Kenneth Turpin, who was 70 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced Feb. 1 to one year probation. His weapon was ordered to be forfeited and he was prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years.
Turpin was charged after police responded to an incident on June 3, 2017 near the 1300-block of 176 Street. Officers found one man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Turpin was charged with unlawfully discharge a firearm, aggravated assault, and possession of a loaded or unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.
Surrey court records indicate that Turpin plead guilty on Sept. 7 to a lesser charge of careless use or storage of a firearm.
The two other charges, BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin told Peace Arch News, were stayed.
aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
