(File photo)

Senior pedestrian struck in South Surrey

Police asking public to avoid area of 154 Street and 24 Avenue

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 154 Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey this afternoon, following a collision involving a senior pedestrian.

According to a news release, Surrey RCMP were alerted to an incident involving a 65-year-old woman just after 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

“Early indications” are that the pedestrian may have injuries, the release states. As well, the driver of the vehicle involved is co-operating.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene. Police will be looking to identify what factors led up to the collision occurring and the intersection may need to be partially closed for an extended period.”

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

