Senior in wheelchair seriously hurt in Surrey hit-and-run

Police say the 69-year-old woman is in critical condition, and was in a marked crosswalk at the time

Surrey RCMP say a senior was taken to hospital in critical condition after someone crashed into her and took off, while she was in an electric wheelchair.

It happened at 68th Avenue and 138th Street around 8:45 p.m. Monday (Oct. 1).

Police say the 69-year-old victim was in a marked crosswalk.

The victim was struck by a vehicle which was travelling southbound on 138th Street, according to police, who said the vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

Multiple police vehicles were on scene Monday night with RCMP blocking access 138th Street at 70th Avenue and Hyland Road.

Surrey RCMP have no suspect vehicle description available at this time.

“This is the second serious collision in two days in Surrey involving an individual being struck by a vehicle,” said Sergeant Chad Greig in a release. “With the seasons changing, rainier weather happening and the sun setting sooner, it is a combined effort by both pedestrians and drivers to ensure theirs and others’ safety. Don’t be complacent, and remember to adjust your travelling habits accordingly on our roadways.”

See also: UPDATE: Senior dies after being hit by car in Surrey

On Sunday night, an 81-year-old man was hit by a car while he was walking. Tuesday morning police said he had died of his injuries.

Police say he was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle hit him at the intersection of 75th Avenue and 122A Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Police don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors in the Sunday night crash.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has conduct of this latest investigation and is asking anyone witnesses who have not already been in contact with police to contact them. Investigators are also canvassing the area for video and ask any members of the public who captured the incident on dash-cam to call the police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Police provide these prevention tips for pedestrians:

Dress to be seen

Make eye contact with driver before crossing

Cross at designated crosswalks and watch the crosswalk signal lights

Don’t use electronic devices while crossing a road

And these prevention tips for drivers:

Posted speed limits are designed for ideal road conditions. Slow down when driving on snow, ice, slush or in rain.

Allow yourself at least twice the normal braking distance on wet or slippery roads.

Watch for pedestrians when approaching and stopping at intersections

Make eye contact with the pedestrian who is going to use the crosswalk

with files from Lauren Collins



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter