Abbotsford firefighters responded to a large fire at a wrecking yard in Abbotsford Sunday afternoon.

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service was called to the scene at around 2 p.m., finding up to six semi trucks that had caught fire on scene.

Crews were able to quickly douse the fire, but spent some time extinguishing hot spots.

