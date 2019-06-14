The Semiahmoo First Nation has entered into a partnership to own and operate a medicinal hemp and cannabis dispensary, opening Saturday at 7-15782 Marine Dr. (Pixabay photo)

Semiahmoo First Nation to open medicinal hemp and cannabis dispensary

SFN ‘developed its own Cannabis Law’ to govern production, distribution on Semiahmoo lands

The Semiahmoo First Nation is opening a medicinal hemp and cannabis dispensary this weekend.

According to a news release issued this morning, the SFN has approved its economic development business, SE-MI-AH-MU Limited Partnership, to enter into a partnership with Indigenous Bloom Corp. to own and operate a medicinal hemp and cannabis dispensary on the Semiahmoo’s lands.

“Semiahmoo’s leadership has approved entering into this agreement based on inherent right to self-determination and to benefit economically from an industry that is now legal in Canada,” the release states.

The Indigenous Bloom dispensary will employ Semiahmoo members, and residents from neighbouring communities, the release adds.

The grand opening of the Indigenous Bloom Medicinal Hemp and Cannabis Dispensary is set for tomorrow (Saturday, June 15) at 7-15782 Marine Dr.

“All are welcome to attend this event that will bring benefits to our community,” the release states.

SFN Chief Harley Chappell said the medicinal hemp and cannabis industry “represents a tremendous economic opportunity for all First Nations communities, and it’s important that we, the SE-MI-AH- MA, assert our rights to participate in, and benefit from, all opportunity.”

“By working together with Indigenous Bloom Corp., SE- MI-AH-MU Limited Partnership is creating new jobs and unlocking new revenue sources that will support social programs and housing urgently needed by members of our Nation,” Chappell said in the release.

The release adds that SFN has “developed its own Cannabis Law based on their historic rights, which governs the production and distribution of Hemp and Cannabis on Semiahmoo Lands.”

“This law meets, and in some cases, exceeds the health and safety standards established by the Government of Canada and the province of British Columbia.

“Semiahmoo wishes to express its intention to work closely with other levels of government to align its Medicinal Hemp and Cannabis project with Federal and Provincial processes when the governments are ready to address Aboriginal rights that have not been addressed in the current legislation.”

Previous story
Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified
Next story
Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden

Just Posted

‘Pawfect’ Prank: Lord Tweedsmuir grads bring pups to class

Cloverdale students bring their dogs to class for 2019 grad prank

Surrey mayor suggests building a canal on ‘less busy’ road

Doug McCallum likens the idea to canals in Venice and Qatar shopping centre

What’s happening in Cloverdale this Father’s Day weekend, June 14 to 16

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Woman, 78, assaulted by stranger in South Surrey

The senior was walking on 17 Avenue when a man hit her in the face with an unknown object

Mould, ventilation issues at Surrey school concern mom of kindergarten student

District says it is investigating and will look at other ways to ‘increase airflows’

Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden

Nine-year-old ‘goliath bird eater’ spider took five hours to shed its skin

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

No charges have been laid and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

One person airlifted following head-on collision in Abbotsford

Two others taken by ground ambulance following crash Friday morning

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

Most Read