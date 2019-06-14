Semiahmoo First Nation to open medicinal hemp and cannabis dispensary

SFN ‘developed its own Cannabis Law’ to govern production, distribution on Semiahmoo lands

The Semiahmoo First Nation has entered into a partnership to own and operate a medicinal hemp and cannabis dispensary, opening Saturday at 7-15782 Marine Dr. (Pixabay photo)

The Semiahmoo First Nation is opening a medicinal hemp and cannabis dispensary this weekend.

According to a news release issued this morning, the SFN has approved its economic development business, SE-MI-AH-MU Limited Partnership, to enter into a partnership with Indigenous Bloom Corp. to own and operate a medicinal hemp and cannabis dispensary on the Semiahmoo’s lands.

“Semiahmoo’s leadership has approved entering into this agreement based on inherent right to self-determination and to benefit economically from an industry that is now legal in Canada,” the release states.

The Indigenous Bloom dispensary will employ Semiahmoo members, and residents from neighbouring communities, the release adds.

The grand opening of the Indigenous Bloom Medicinal Hemp and Cannabis Dispensary is set for tomorrow (Saturday, June 15) at 7-15782 Marine Dr.

“All are welcome to attend this event that will bring benefits to our community,” the release states.

SFN Chief Harley Chappell said the medicinal hemp and cannabis industry “represents a tremendous economic opportunity for all First Nations communities, and it’s important that we, the SE-MI-AH- MA, assert our rights to participate in, and benefit from, all opportunity.”

“By working together with Indigenous Bloom Corp., SE- MI-AH-MU Limited Partnership is creating new jobs and unlocking new revenue sources that will support social programs and housing urgently needed by members of our Nation,” Chappell said in the release.

The release adds that SFN has “developed its own Cannabis Law based on their historic rights, which governs the production and distribution of Hemp and Cannabis on Semiahmoo Lands.”

“This law meets, and in some cases, exceeds the health and safety standards established by the Government of Canada and the province of British Columbia.

“Semiahmoo wishes to express its intention to work closely with other levels of government to align its Medicinal Hemp and Cannabis project with Federal and Provincial processes when the governments are ready to address Aboriginal rights that have not been addressed in the current legislation.”