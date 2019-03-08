Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell and band councillor Joanne Charles said in February that they could ‘almost see the starting line,’ after pre-work on long-awaited water/sewer infrastructure began. (File photo)

Semiahmoo First Nation to break ground for water

Band, government, contractor officials set to launch work Friday afternoon

Groundbreaking for work that is to finally bring safe drinking water to Semiahmoo First Nation residents is set for this afternoon (Friday).

Chief Harley Chappell and council were among band officials expected at the 2 p.m. event, along with representatives from the City of Surrey, Indigenous Services Canada, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Tybo Contracting.

READ MORE: Semiahmoo First Nation to have safe drinking water

SFN signed ‘historic’ servicing agreements with the City of Surrey last summer for the connection, describing that step as “integral” to securing commitments for future infrastructure funding from ISC for water and sewer.

Last month, Chappell confirmed tree-cutting alongside Beach Road was pre-work for the water/sewer infrastructure, and told Peace Arch News the first connection may be in place “by Christmas.”

Previous story
Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79
Next story
Manafort gets 47 months, judge cites mostly ‘blameless’ life

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing 56-year-old woman

Marie Eileen Cherpeta was last seen in the 14700-block of 104th Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on March 2

Sweet revenge for Tweedsmuir in 10-point win over Surrey rivals Holy Cross at provincials

Panthers now play in semi-final against the defending champs Friday at Langley Events Centre

Medical records, SIN numbers exposed by White Rock shredding company: whistleblower

Documents allegedly stockpiled in truck parking lot

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Former Surrey Eagle forward makes leap to pro ranks

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum Michael Stenerson heads to ECHL after last game with UBC

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

Most Read