Semiahmoo First Nation to break ground for water

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell and band councillor Joanne Charles said in February that they could ‘almost see the starting line,’ after pre-work on long-awaited water/sewer infrastructure began. (File photo)

Groundbreaking for work that is to finally bring safe drinking water to Semiahmoo First Nation residents is set for this afternoon (Friday).

Chief Harley Chappell and council were among band officials expected at the 2 p.m. event, along with representatives from the City of Surrey, Indigenous Services Canada, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Tybo Contracting.

SFN signed ‘historic’ servicing agreements with the City of Surrey last summer for the connection, describing that step as “integral” to securing commitments for future infrastructure funding from ISC for water and sewer.

Last month, Chappell confirmed tree-cutting alongside Beach Road was pre-work for the water/sewer infrastructure, and told Peace Arch News the first connection may be in place “by Christmas.”