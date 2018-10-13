Self advocates to host White Rock all-candidate ‘mixer’

Oct. 15 event in South Surrey an opportunity to glean insight to hopefuls’ platforms: organizers

Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo – pictured with Peace Arch Hospital Foundation officials following the presentation in April of a donation to White Rock’s all-abilities playground – are to host an all-candidates “mixer” Oct. 15. (File photo)

The Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo are to host an “all-candidate mixer” with White Rock mayoral and councillor hopefuls Monday afternoon in South Surrey.

The event, set for 2:30-4 p.m. at Semiahmoo House Society (15306 24 Ave.), is an opportunity for community members to hear the candidates’ platforms on five issues: housing, transportation, employment and business, accessibility and community.

The mixer is “to support our community in learning what intentions and motivations are for candidates,” a news release states.

It is to also include statements from five SAS members on what is important to them.

SAS was formed by Semiahmoo House Society members to support their peers with developmental disabilities, raise awareness and promote inclusion.

