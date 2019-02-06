Section of White Rock promenade to open tomorrow

More than 500 tons of debris removed from beach west of white rock

The City of White Rock says the promenade, west of the white rock, is to reopen tomorrow.

According to the city’s website, more than 500 tons of logs and garbage were removed from that section of the waterfront by city staff and BNSF Railway.

Hazard materials such as fuel tanks, batteries, metal fragments and boat components were also removed.

The section is to reopen by 12 p.m., Thursday.

“I am so pleased to hear that we will be reopening this area of the Promenade, two days ahead of schedule,” Mayor Darryl Walker said in the city’s post.

“Staff and our partners have been working hard to clean up the debris, garbage, and hazardous material since the December 20, 2018 storm hit our waterfront.”

Walker said that much more work needs to be done, “but we are hopeful that we can share more good news with our community about the progress we’re making around waterfront restoration efforts.”

RELATED: White Rock Pier destroyed by storm, stranded man rescued

RELATED: White Rock pier repairs could cost $16.2 million: report

The city and its partners are to continue to work on cleaning East Beach, which remains closed until at least the end of April.

Amongst work still being done is raising the riprap – loose rock used to reinforce shorelines and other landscape features – in conjunction with completion of four pedestrian railway crossings started last year.

“The promenade will look a little different on East Beach,” city engineer Jim Gordon told Peace Arch News last month.

Last month, city council heard that White Rock’s pier could cost “in the range” of $16.2 million to fully restore and rebuild to current construction standards.

But city staff recommend a phased approach that would see initial repairs to the pier completed by this August for an amount closer to $5 million

Organ donation saved record 502 lives last year in B.C.
Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

