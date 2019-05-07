Second round of gypsy moth spraying in Surrey set for May 13

A low-flying airplane will spray Foray 48B, which contains bacillus thuringienis var kurstaki, or Btk

Some North Surrey residents have a new reason not to like Mondays.

The Ministry of Forests is advising that the second bout of aerial spraying to eradicate invasive gypsy moths will be Monday, May 13, between sunrise and 7:30 a.m. Same moth time, and same moth place – 62 hectares of residential as well as municipal park space close to Highway 1 near the Port Mann Bridge.

On Wednesday (May 1), the government did the first of three planned sprays for gypsy moths in a 62-hectare area in North Surrey near Highway 1 and the Port Mann Bridge, between 5:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

A low-flying airplane will be spraying Foray 48B, which contains bacillus thuringienis var kurstaki, or Btk.

The province will issue bulletins 24 hours before each spraying session, by phone at 1-866-917-5999 and at gov.bc.ca/gypsymoth.



