Gypsy moths pose an economic and ecological threat to B.C. (File photo)

Second round of gypsy moth spraying in Surrey set for May 13

A low-flying airplane will spray Foray 48B, which contains bacillus thuringienis var kurstaki, or Btk

Some North Surrey residents have a new reason not to like Mondays.

The Ministry of Forests is advising that the second bout of aerial spraying to eradicate invasive gypsy moths will be Monday, May 13, between sunrise and 7:30 a.m. Same moth time, and same moth place – 62 hectares of residential as well as municipal park space close to Highway 1 near the Port Mann Bridge.

OUR VIEW: Beware, gypsy moth spraying has begun in Surrey

On Wednesday (May 1), the government did the first of three planned sprays for gypsy moths in a 62-hectare area in North Surrey near Highway 1 and the Port Mann Bridge, between 5:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

A low-flying airplane will be spraying Foray 48B, which contains bacillus thuringienis var kurstaki, or Btk.

The province will issue bulletins 24 hours before each spraying session, by phone at 1-866-917-5999 and at gov.bc.ca/gypsymoth.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish
Next story
Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Just Posted

ISSofBC opens new welcome centre in Surrey

Immigrant services society has 16 offices in 11 communities

Second round of gypsy moth spraying in Surrey set for May 13

A low-flying airplane will spray Foray 48B, which contains bacillus thuringienis var kurstaki, or Btk

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

BLOG: Haida Gwaii trip offers ‘opportunity to disconnect’ for South Surrey students

Earl Marriott students, who are currently in Haida Gwaii, share their experience with PAN

Delta School District hosting gang prevention sessions for parents

Info nights to give overview of current gang landscape, how gangs recruit, warning signs to look for

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

Emergency services treated two people on scene, but only one was taken to hospital

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Body discovered in van at Abbotsford McDonald’s restaurant

Death does not appear to be suspicious, police say

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Most Read