More homes under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

A second mobile home park and four more properties have been placed under an evacuation order as the region continues to flood.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the order Sunday afternoon as floodwaters continued to rise in the Lower Nicola.

The Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park at 254 Merritt Spences Bridge Hwy 8 and 125, 356, 374, and 456 Marshall Rd.

The @TNRD has issued another evacuation order, this one for the Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park (254 Merritt Spences Bridge Hwy 8) and four other properties: 125, 356, 374, and 456 Marshall Rd. Authorities are telling people to leave right away. @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/PNIoZoCSuq — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) May 6, 2018

Residents are being told to turn off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers, and leave immediately.

This is the second evacuation order in the region this weekend after Saturday saw the residents of a mobile home park and others living near Guichon Creek being told to evacuate as the creek continued to swell.

An additional evacuation alert has been issued for seven homes in the Lower Nicola and Guichon Creek area.

The addresses affected are:

276, 316 Merritt-Spences Bridge Hwy 8

323 Guichon Ave.

2350 Carrington St.

340, 2205, and 2215 Marshall Rd.

And here's another new evacuation alert from the @TNRD for seven properties. Residents are being asked to gather all essential items – docs, anything you'll need to take with you – and get ready to leave if an evacuation order follows. @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/wa6DHfYxAH — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) May 6, 2018

People under evacuation alert should gather all essential belonging, medication and documents and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Everyone who is evacuating should head to the reception centre in Merritt at 1721 Coldwater Ave. and register with Emergency Social Services to receive help, food and shelter.

Those who need help getting out or want more information should call the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-377-7188.

