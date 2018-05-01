Second man charged in fatal crash

Both charged with driving without due care and attention, under the Motor Vehicle Act

A second man has been charged with driving without due care and attention related to a traffic crash that killed a woman and two young girls last year.

Charged is Hamed Darbarpar, 20, of Port Coquitlam.

Adam Goulding, 31, of Surrey has also been charged with driving without due care and attention, under the Motor Vehicle Act, in connection with a three-car crash in Coquitlam on April 28, 2017 on Lougheed Highway just north of Pitt River Road. The girls were ages three and nine, and the woman was 30 years old. Their names have not been released.

“We spoke with victims, witnesses, experts in digital data retrieval and vehicle manufacturers to gather every possible piece of evidence,” Corporal Michael McLaughin, of the Coquitlam RCMP. “We only hope this provides the victims’ families some measure of closure.”

McLaughlin said Darbarpar and Goulding have not been arrested but will appear in court via summons.



