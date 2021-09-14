UPDATE: Missing Surrey children found safe

Two boys that were reported missing have been found and are safe

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP said the missing boys were located and are safe.

A search is underway for two children that went missing from Cindrich Elementary.

In a news release issued Sept. 14 afternoon, police say Aiden Poslowsky, 8, and Lyndon Esau, 7, were last seen at 1:15 p.m. that afternoon running southbound on 134 Street, away from Cindrich Elementary, located at 13455 90 Ave.

“The boys were playing together at the time they left the school grounds. Police, the school, and their families are concerned for their wellbeing. Search and rescue has been called out to assist in the investigation,” Surrey RCMP said.

Aiden is described as Caucasian and was last seen wearing black pants with white strips, a green jacket and black runners. He has ash-blonde hair in a mohawk style.

Lyndon has a dark complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and Spiderman runners.

Anyone with information about on the whereabouts of Aiden Poslowsky and Lyndon Esau is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.