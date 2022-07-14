A Talon Helicopters aircraft transported Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team members to Widgeon Falls, where a swimmer went missing on Wednesday night. (Ridge Meadows SAR/Special to The News)

A Talon Helicopters aircraft transported Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team members to Widgeon Falls, where a swimmer went missing on Wednesday night. (Ridge Meadows SAR/Special to The News)

Search and Rescue teams seek man feared drowned at Widgeon Falls

Popular hiking spot near Pitt Lake scene of potential drowning

The swiftwater rescue team from Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue joined the Coquitlam search team in trying to find a person who disappeared at Widgeon Falls on Wednesday evening, and is feared to have drowned.

“A search for a missing individual last seen swimming at the falls was conducted with nothing found this evening,” reported the RMSAR team in a social media post. “Coquitlam SAR is working with the RCMP to determine the next steps.”

The teams searched the area immediately around the falls, and down stream, but were not able to locate the person.

Widgeon Falls is a popular hiking area in Pinecone-Burke Provincial Park, and is accessed by paddlers via Pitt Lake and Widgeon Creek.

More details as they become available.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt MeadowsSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Punk in Drublic craft beer and music festival coming to Abbotsford
Next story
B.C. man facing charges for collision that killed 23-month-old child

Just Posted

Police, bystanders at scene of car fire in Newton after man was shot in the 8200-block of 128 Street. (Submitted photo)
Man acquitted in Air India bombing reportedly shot dead in Surrey, suspect car ablaze

Cloverdale Nationals player Josh Pritchard pitches in a game against the Kelowna Sun Devils July 10. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale National’s College Prep program growing by ‘leaps and bounds’

White Rock firefighters battle a fire in a residential-commercial building on Marine Drive and Stayte Road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy White Rock Fire Rescue)
Structure fire on White Rock’s Marine Drive displaces residents

The Fraser Valley Music Awards will be presented July 21 in Abbotsford. (Claudia Wyler Photography file photo)
36 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards