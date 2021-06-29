RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Sea to Sky highway reopens following deadly late-night crash north of Squamish

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky has reopened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

Multiple people also have serious injuries.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum takes the heat during public hearing Monday night
Next story
Extreme heat to abate somewhat across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Bruno Zappone, then the oldest volunteer at the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum, receives a 2020 Clovie for “Volunteer of the Year” from the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 6, 2020. Zappone passed away June 21 at the age of 96. (Image via Facebook)
Pillar of Cloverdale community passes away

Munir El Kadi’s “Flight” (gyclee print on art paper) is featured in the “Arts 2021” juried exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery this summer. (submitted image)
VIDEO: ‘ARTS 2021’ juried show returns to Surrey Art Gallery with pre-booked visits

A section of the sidewalk on Young Road, south of Chilliwack Central Road, buckled during Monday’s record-breaking heat on June 28, 2021 in Chilliwack. That day, temperatures reached 43 C. It was the hottest day ever recorded in Chilliwack in the 140 years that weather has been recorded for the community. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Extreme heat to abate somewhat across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum takes the heat during public hearing Monday night