The new haul cable for the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish arrived on Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019, earlier than operators anticipated. In August 2019, the cable was cut in a criminal act that investigators said could have “seriously harmed or killed” someone. (Sea to Sky Gondola Facebook photo)

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

The new haul rope for the vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola has arrived earlier than operators anticipated.

Staff took to social media Thursday to announce that, after an 8,275-kilometre journey from Switzerland to Squamish, the new 120-tonne haul rope, otherwise known as a cable, had arrived by truck to be installed over the next week.

“We would like to thank world-renowned Fatzer Wire Ropes for sourcing the raw material for the galvanized wire in a very short time and committing to squeeze us into the already very tight fabrication schedule,” staff posted on Facebook, adding that experts are coming from around the world to assist with the installation.

READ MORE: Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone — report

The cable for the popular tourist attraction was deliberately cut in August, as part of a criminal act investigators have said could have “seriously hurt or killed” someone.

With the delivery of the new cable, gondola operators said they had reached a major milestone in the rebuild process and are on track for an early spring 2020 opening.

READ MORE: Sea-to-Sky Gondola in B.C. likely out of commission until 2020


Most Read