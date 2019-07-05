Science World celebrates LGBT in science, technology fields

A 2013 survey found more than 40 per cent of LGBTQ people working STEM fields had not come out

As Pride parades continue across the country, Science World is launching a month-long event to mark its inaugural LGBTSTEM day on Friday.

Science World will host a student networking event and expo to celebrate the LGBT community in science, technology, engineering and math fields, especially those “who continue to struggle to openly be themselves.”

A 2013 survey found more than 40 per cent of LGBTQ people working STEM fields had not come out and that gay and bisexual students were less likely to go in science and technological fiends.

The LGBTSTEM Day Career Networking Event runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday and is geared towards high school and university students.

Students will have the chance to speak with STEM professionals who identify as LGBTQ and learn about opportunities in science fields.

The LGBTSTEM Expo will run from 1-4 p.m. at Science World and showcase diversity in science and technology fields.

All events are free.

ALSO READ: 50 years of LGBTQ pride showcased in protests

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.