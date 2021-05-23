School district wants feedback on its pandemic communications

The Surrey school district is looking for feedback from staff, students and families on its pandemic communications.

The district launched a survey on May 17, which is open until May 31, to “help us better understand how well we have communicated with families about COVID-19 and how communications can be improved going forward.” For any questions about the survey, people can contact comm-office@surreyschools.ca.

Ritinder Matthew, communications manager with the district, said the goal is to identify how satisfied people were with communications in the past year, such as did the messages address questions and concerns, was it detailed enough or was there enough information to make an informed decision?

With the survey, she said, the hope is to also identify any barriers there might be such as language, accessibility or visual impairment issues.

It is also to determine what were people’s preferred methods for receiving information, Matthew noted, “just to find out where are people getting their information just so we can better utilize the tools people are already using.”

Throughout the past year, the district has provided information through emails, social media, district websites and videos from Superintendent Jordan Tinney.

The district is working with Mustel Group on this survey, Matthew said.

She said Mustel is working to “identify the hard-to-reach group” by also conducting phone interviews that are available in Punjabi, Arabic or Mandarin.

The online survey is available in English, Punjabi, Arabic and simplified Chinese on the district’s website, surreyschools.ca.

By Thursday (May 20), Matthew said about 3,200 parents had already filled out the survey.



