Scammers tried to trick a North Vancouver man into believing they had kidnapped his wife, police say. (Credit: Pixabay/Geralt)

Scammers tried to trick a North Vancouver man into believing they had kidnapped his wife, police say. (Credit: Pixabay/Geralt)

Scammers pretend to kidnap North Vancouver man’s wife, demand ransom

Call appeared to come from wife’s phone; Woman could be heard in background

Scammers tried to trick a North Vancouver man into paying a hefty ransom after they pretended to kidnap his wife this week.

The man told police he received a phone call from what appeared to be his wife’s number on Tuesday (Nov. 22), but that the person on the other end of the line was a stranger. The stranger told the man they had his wife and that they’d harm her if the man didn’t pay them a ransom through e-transfer.

The man said he could hear a woman’s voice in the background of the call, causing him further panic.

He reached out to police, who were able to determine the call had been a hoax after they found the man’s wife safe.

North Vancouver RCMP say this type of scam is known as “virtual kidnapping,” and involves fraudsters tricking family members into believing their loved ones have been taken.

“To make this believable, the fraudsters may order you to not answer your phone or make contact with family, friends or the police,” the department said in a news release.

Media relations officer Const. Mansoor Sahak said whenever they get a call about a potential kidnapping though, they always treat it as real until they can prove it otherwise. He added that the virtual kidnappings can be a serious strain on police resources.

Anyone who receives a kidnapping call is advised not to comply with the caller’s demands and to hang up and report it to police. People should also never give out personal information over the phone, Sahak said.

READ ALSO: Penticton mom, kids facing homelessness after employment disqualifies her from subsidies

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

north vancouverPoliceScams

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 suspects in Lower Mainland dealership robbery remain unidentified and at large
Next story
Search for armed suspects closes Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Just Posted

Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, of Surrey, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in the parking lot of Tamanawis Secondary school on Tuesday (Nov. 22). (Twitter photo)
Police identify Mehakpreet Sethi as 18-year-old stabbed to death outside of Surrey school

Jeff Pearson, left, and Emilio Chiarizia watch Canada play Belgium in the World Cup at Sawbucks Neighbourhood Pub Wednesday. It’s Canada’s first time competing in the World Cup in 36 years. (Tricia Weel photo)
VIDEO: Fans gather in South Surrey to cheer Canada in first World Cup game since ’86

teaser photo
Coming to Surrey: 10-foot ‘Ghost of Christmas Present’ puppet in Wonderheads’ re-imagined classic

Three handguns, drugs including fentanyl and heroin, and $90,000 cash were seized Nov. 10 from two homes in Abbotsford and Surrey. (Abbotsford Police photo)
Guns, drugs and $90K seized from homes in Abbotsford and Surrey

Pop-up banner image