Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club was flooded last weekend after heavy rain. (Bob Donnelly photo)

Salmon escape after hatchery after South Surrey river floods

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club uncertain how many fish got free

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club members found themselves plucking coho salmon out of the facility’s parking lot last weekend after a significant flood washed over the club’s hatchery.

Club president Bob Donnelly told Peace Arch News Tuesday that they may never know how many fish were lost after the rising Campbell River reached the club’s coho rearing pond on Friday. The pond, located at 1284 184 St., was home to some 35,000 nine-month-old coho salmon.

“Some would survive, what percentage? We don’t know,” he said.

Donnelly said a City of Surrey rain gauge near the hatchery counted 112 mm (4.4 inches) of rainfall over a 30-hour period starting Friday and into Saturday morning.

He said the club’s only metric for counting the fish is a visual estimate when the salmon surface to feed.

“You can really get a feel for how many are surfacing to take the food. So that would be just an impression we get from not seeing as many fish surface,” he said. “So we may never know because once it comes time… to release them, we just open up the pipe that flows from the pond into the river and they make their way out.”

The river completely flooded the club’s parking lot and surrounding nature trails, and filled the hatchery building with three-to-four inches of water.

“We had to spend several hours repairing the parking lot because the water had (created) a number of holes … three-to-four feet deep. So we had to go in and repair that, but we have restored everything at this point,” he said.

Donnelly said it’s unlikely that they will seek an insurance claim because they took steps, prior to the flood, to protect electrical equipment.

“Fortunately, we (acted) in advance of the flooding and got all the equipment we have in the hatchery up off the ground. It could be damaged otherwise. We probably would have had an insurance claim if that not had been done.”

A rearing pond containing some 15,000 steelhead was protected, he added, due to a crew spending the night pumping water.

It’s only the second time, in his memory, that the club has experienced such a significant flood.

A notable flood occurred in 2008, after a heavy snowfall, which was followed by rain.

“It’s something we always watch for.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club was flooded last weekend after heavy rain. (Bob Donnelly photo)

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club was flooded last weekend after heavy rain. (Bob Donnelly photo)

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club was flooded last weekend after heavy rain. (Bob Donnelly photo)

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club was flooded last weekend after heavy rain. (Bob Donnelly photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site
Next story
Hereditary Chiefs say CGL asked B.C. to drop talks after making clear no access would be granted

Just Posted

Langley and Surrey boxers set to battle at Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Show in Cloverdale

Amateur fight night returns to the Cloverdale Legion for eighth annual event

UPDATED: South Surrey crash scene cleared

32 Avenue reopened westbound at 176 Street

Salmon escape after hatchery after South Surrey river floods

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club uncertain how many fish got free

Volunteers needed for 2020 homeless count in Surrey, White Rock, Delta

Surveys planned for evening of March 3, throughout the day on March 4

Sheen coats White Rock’s West Beach waters

City investigates substance seen emanating from Oxford Street outflow pipe

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: Wet’suwet’en say RCMP enforcement of CGL injunction imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Northern B.C. MP calls on Trudeau to meet with Indigenous group in middle of CGL dispute

The federal government maintains the issue is solely under provincial jurisdiction

Two Canadians quarantined on cruise ship test positive for Wuhan coronavirus

They were dropped off as the ship docked and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment

Hereditary Chiefs say CGL asked B.C. to drop talks after making clear no access would be granted

The Wiggus talks were originally scheduled to run until Feb. 6

Rolling Stones will play Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium this spring

Rock band’s ‘No Filter’ tour dates of Canada and the U.S. were announced Thursday

FVDED 2020: Music fans react to lineup for Surrey’s popular summer festival

Flume, G-Eazy and Illenium will headline the 2020 edition of the annual fest

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Most Read