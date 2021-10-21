Safe Surrey Coalition votes in amended bylaw to indemnify SPS officers

The Safe Surrey Coalition majority on city council has approved bylaw amendments that will allow the city to indemnify Surrey Police Service officers and employees of the Surrey Police Board, on a five-to-four vote.

The federal government indemnifies Surrey’s Mounties while the City of Surrey covers those civilian employees working with the RCMP.

“Accordingly, as SPS becomes operationalized in the fall of 2021, the city will assume responsibility for indemnifying and defending SPS officers and employees against claims for damages arising out of the performance of their duties,” states a corporate report authored by general manager of corporate services Rob Costanzo, general manager of finance Kam Grewal and Terry Waterhouse, general manager of Surrey’s transition from the Surrey RCMP to SPS.

The amendments received third-reading approval on Oct. 18.

READ ALSO: First group of 50 Surrey Police Service cops to patrol streets by end of November

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Service hires 100th officer

Meantime, the city’s indemnification doesn’t extend to board members, who are covered by the provincial government. Under subsection 21(2) of the Police Act, they are “immune from personal liability for actions they take, or fail to take, in the performance of their duties as board members,” the corporate report indicates, but are not free from personal liability if found guilty of dishonesty, gross negligence or malicious or wilful misconduct.

The same goes for SPS officers, who will face personal liability if found guilty of the above and in that circumstance the city might in turn seek indemnification from them related to claims brought against the city.

Coun. Linda Annis asked staff if the city will be self-insuring and what the additional cost to Surrey’s insurance policy will be if it is not. She also asked if city staff has done a risk assessment on what costs are currently experienced by the RCMP year-to-year and how many claims “are coming in.

“I just feel this could be a huge cost to the city,” she said. “Under the RCMP model this was all covered through the federal government.”

City manager Vince Lalonde replied that the bylaw amendments are intended to reduce costs. City solicitor Philip Huynh echoed that.

“Indeed it is ultimately intended to reduce costs because under the Police Act the city is liable in any event for claims of damages against Surrey police officers, so it’s in the city’s interest to present a defence against claims and I understand that it will be part of our existing insurance program,” Huynh told council, “which we have coverage, there’s a self-retention in which the city provides a defence up to a certain liability limit and then the insurance takes over, and that will be part of the regular program.”

The lawyer said the city will directly pay claims up to a certain amount. “If there’s exposure beyond a certain amount, then the insurance coverage would be triggered.”

READ ALSO: Locke wants Surrey policing costs recorded ‘line-by-line’ in 2022 city budget

READ ALSO: Safe Surrey Coalition defeats motion for ‘line-by-line’ accounting of policing transition

As for the cost, and the number of claims anticipated, Lalonde said staff will have to report back on that. “I think we’ll have to report back on that specific question.”

Coun. Jack Hundial asked if volunteers are covered, or members of the public who are asked to assist police during the course of their duties.

“As a former police officer myself I can tell you that the cost of claims can sometime be extremely high,” Hundial said. He recalled one police force in B.C. had to pay out close $3 million in dog bite claims.

Waterhouse said “this particular indemnification” doesn’t extend to volunteers but employees only. Members of the public, he said, are covered under the Good Samaritan Act.

As far as dog bite claims, Waterhouse noted that the SPS will be “utilizing” integrated teams such as the canine unit, “and those other specialty items will still be dealt with by the integrated teams and we will still be in partnership with the RCMP as it relates as it relates to those types of specialized services, so our claims, those are not the types of claims that we would have to receive at any rate until such time as SPS takes on some of those types of specialized duties.”

Mayor Doug McCallum and councillors Doug Elford, Allison Patton, Mandeep Nagra and Laurie Guerra voted in favour of the bylaw amendments and councillors Steven Pettigrew, Brenda Locke, Hundial and Annis voted against them.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreySurrey Police Force