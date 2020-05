Crews work to put out a fire at a in an RV next to a house late Wednesday evening (May 20). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Fire Service worked to put out a blaze in an RV late Wednesday evening (May 20).

The incident happened near Bothwell Drive and 94A Ave, close to Tynehead Regional Park.

The RV was in the driveway “right beside a house,” according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene.

The freelancer on scene said that “due to a lack” of fire hydrants in the area, the fire department had to use water tenders to get water to the scene.

More to come.

firefighters