Rodeo planning ‘well under way’ for 2023

A bull rider is seen at the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo, the last rodeo held on the Fairgrounds. Gerry Spielmacher, rodeo association past president, said the planning for the 2023 rodeo is in full swing. (Cloverdale Reporter file photo)

Planning for the 2023 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair is in full swing.

Gerry Spielmacher, past president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association (CREA), said preparations are “well under way” for what he says is going to be another successful event.

“We’re working on a lot of things,” Spielmacher told the Cloverdale Reporter. “There are few things that are already finalized and few things that aren’t, but we’re making really good progress.”

Spielmacher explained that many people are working on many different little projects. Once those are all finalized, they’ll all need to come together to complete the prep phase in order to put on a successful rodeo.

Spielmacher said there is no chance the 2023 Cloverdale Rodeo will be cancelled this year.

“It’s going ahead,” he assured. “We’re going to have a really good rodeo and country fair—absolutely!”

“Unless God strikes us down or something,” he added with a laugh. “We’ll have it.”

He said there hasn’t been many hiccups in terms of planning, but he said inflation has been eye-popping.

“Prices have gone up and so trying to work within your budget can be challenging at times,” he explained. “So we have to deal with that, but that’s been the only thing that’s kind of changed.”

Spielmacher said working with those involved with organizing the rodeo and working with outside actors, such as vendors, has been a very smooth process.

“Our vendors, our acts, and all the other people we’ve worked with over the years, they’re all excited to come back, to get involved, and be a part of the rodeo and country fair again,” he said. “That part of it is going really well.”

He added they’ve signed up a good number of sponsors. However, he said CREA is still looking to sign a few more.

“We got some already and we’re looking at adding others. I think that’s key.”

The 2023 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair is set for May long weekend on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The rodeo and country fair was cancelled for the last three years in a row. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID. It was cancelled in 2022 because of the safety concerns over the Stetson Bowl. Repairs on the Stetson Bowl were completed in the early fall of 2022.



