Rochelle Prasad, Surrey Connect council candidate. (Submitted photo)

Rochelle Prasad, Surrey Connect council candidate. (Submitted photo)

Rochelle Prasad Surrey Connect’s latest candidate for councillor

If elected, Prasad says, she intends to be a ‘champion for marginalized voices’

Newton resident Rochelle Prasad is running for a councillor’s seat under the Surrey Connect banner in the Oct. 15 civic election.

She’s joining Brenda Locke (currently a councillor, and mayoral candidate), Jack Hundial (seeking re-election as a councillor), and councillor candidates Ramona Kaptyn, Sebastian Sajda and Pardeep Kooner.

If elected, Prasad says, she intends to be a “champion for marginalized voices.”

Locke introduced Prasad as the latest addition to the slate at Sullivan Hall on Sunday. According to a Surrey Connect press release, Prasad is the founder and “retired” CEO of SPARK Foundation, a not-for-profit organization offering “life education” workshops, camps and community programs to youth throughout Canada.

Prasad received the Princess Diana Award 2020, Canada 150 award in leadership, Surrey Board of Trade Top 25 Under 25 2018, the Governor General Sovereignty Award, and authored a book entitled “Because We Can.” She also has a degree in political science from Simon Fraser University.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

BC municipal electionCity of Surrey

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.
Next story
B.C. MLA says illicit drug decriminalization sends wrong message

Just Posted

An example of illegal dumping in Surrey. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Illegal dumping up 15% in Surrey since pandemic began

An example of new Premiere Seating installed at Surrey’s Landmark movie theatre, located in the Guildford area. (Photo: landmarkcinemas.com)
‘Next level of luxury’ at Surrey movie theatre with heated recliner seats for groups of 2 and 3

Heat should be moving out on Tuesday says Environment Canada. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Stretch of hot weather to persist one more day across Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland

Tom Holland and Linda Perkins say they feel they can make a real difference as 'patient partners' at Peace Arch Hospital – but more community volunteers are needed to help provide patient perspective in decision-making. Contributed photo
Peace Arch Hospital seeks ‘patient partner’ volunteers