Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be the keynote speaker at the 13th Annual Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon held by the Surrey Board of Trade.

It’s happening on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel and tickets are $175 apiece or $1,925 for a table of 11.

Seats, says board CEO Anita Huberman, are “extremely limited.”

The award celebrate Surrey-based businesses and board member who demonstrate “exceptional dedication” to environmental issues.

Kennedy’s father was New York senator and U.S. attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and president John F. Kennedy was his uncle.

“We are very excited to bring the son of Robert Kennedy to Surrey, British Columbia,” Huberman told the Now-Leader. “We’re going to be the largest city in B.C. and with him and Steve Forbes coming later in November to Surrey, we are wanting to put Surrey on the map. Surrey cannot be ignored. Robert Kennedy is of course very engaged in Silicon Valley and we are trying to make Surrey the next clean tech, really high-tech hub for Canada and so we look forward to hearing his great words of wisdom.”

Kennedy is president and co-founder of Waterkeeper Alliance, an environmental protection group working to preserve and conserve water resources. He is also a partner in Silicon Valley’s VantagePoint Ventures Partners’ CleanTech investment team and Rolling Stone magazine named him among “100 agents of change.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Board of Trade announces Forbes Media chairman as keynote speaker at innovation awards


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Just Posted

UPDATE: Pellet gun led to ‘hold and secure’ at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Reported firearm near school was in fact a pellet gun, says Surrey RCMP

Cloverdale soccer players head to Italy for Universiade games

Kristen Sakaki and Elizabeth Hicks will play for Team Canada at international tournament

‘Eagle trees’ on White Rock’s Oxford Street felled Thursday

Councillor says city staff should have given more notice of plan

THE SCENE

Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

VIDEO: Father of murdered South Surrey girl wants her mother ‘behind bars for life’

Crown wants 16-18 years parole ineligibility, defence calls for 10 years, Lisa Batstone apologizes

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

Chilliwack’s maternity closure a ‘health hazard,’ says letter sent to BC Nurses Union

Letter states CGH is creating an unsafe medical and professional environment

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

Most Read