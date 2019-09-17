Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Photo submitted)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak at Surrey environment, business awards luncheon today

His anti-vaxxer stance has caused controversy, but SBOT says he’s here to speak about environment

Known anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be speaking at a Surrey Board of Trade event today.

He will be the keynote speaker at the 13th annual Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon, hosted by SBOT.

The award celebrate Surrey-based businesses and board member who demonstrate “exceptional dedication” to environmental issues.

Kennedy was announced as the speaker on June 13. He is the son of former New York Senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy.

READ ALSO: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey, June 13, 2019

Earlier this year, Kennedy’s own family called him out for his “misinformation” about vaccines in an article on Politico.

As for his anti-vaccination stance, SBOT CEO Anita Huberman said there has been opposition about the board’s invitation to speaking, adding that she would “characterize it as a social media mob.”

“We have received some criticism from the general public on social media for inviting Kennedy to speak, not because of his views on the environment, but because of his views on vaccination,” Huberman said in an email to the Now-Leader. “We certainly do not agree at all with his position on vaccination, but he is not here to talk about vaccination, but rather about the environment and business potential in the green industry.

Huberman said Kennedy is “a leader of the environmental movement in North America and the world.”

“He was not invited because the SBOT agrees with all of his positions (in fact, our pipeline position is in direct opposition to his position), but because he is a world-renowned environmentalist and a linkage to the clean-tech sector – Silicon Valley. He will bring a perspective that will make people think. I believe we need to be an organization that invites healthy dialogue and different points of view, and Robert Kennedy Jr. is a person that certainly will do that,” Huberman said.

Kennedy is president and co-founder of Waterkeeper Alliance, an environmental protection group working to preserve and conserve water resources. He is also a partner in Silicon Valley’s VantagePoint Ventures Partners’ CleanTech investment team and Rolling Stone magazine named him among “100 agents of change.”

The board of trade said Kennedy is an “agent of change among environmental activists.”

“He shares a bold vision for the future, in which energy independence and sustainable technology revitalize the economy. Kennedy is a co-founder and President of Waterkeeper Alliance, an environmental protection organization focused on the preservation and conservation of water resources.”

Huberman previously told the Now-Leader the board is “very excited to” bring the son of Robert Kennedy to Surrey.

“We’re going to be the largest city in B.C. and with him and Steve Forbes coming later in November to Surrey, we are wanting to put Surrey on the map,” she said. “Surrey cannot be ignored. Robert Kennedy is of course very engaged in Silicon Valley and we are trying to make Surrey the next clean tech, really high-tech hub for Canada and so we look forward to hearing his great words of wisdom.”

– with files from Tom Zytaruk

Previous story
Health minister hints that location for new Surrey hospital has been found
Next story
Facebook to train AI systems using police video

Just Posted

Electric car-share company to bring 2,000 vehicles to Surrey/White Rock

SUMO is to launch next year with 150 vehicles, and increase to 2,000 by 2022

Health minister hints that location for new Surrey hospital has been found

Minister Adrian Dix says an announcement can be expected before the end of the year

B.C. cabinet minister denies that Surrey mayor’s friend attended government meeting

Surrey councillor questions Vancouver businessman Bob Cheema’s involvement in official meeting

Surrey’s new doc-film series launches with ‘Because We Are Girls’ story of sexual abuse

‘If it goes as well as we hope, we plan to hold a film series every year,’ curator Neil Scott says

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say Daniel Froehlich has been found and ‘is safe’

Surrey RCMP say 15-year-old boy had been missing since 10 p.m. on Sept. 10

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Powder the muskets, zombies are coming!

Fort Langley National Historic Site offers up A Survivalist’s Guide to a Zombie Apocalypse, Sept. 28

Petition to rename park after teen overdose victim to get hearing

With 3,500 signatures so far, organizer is thinking of closing down online campaign

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

Most Read