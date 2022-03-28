Southbound motorists are being asked to slow down on Highway 99 this week, as crews work on shoulder maintenance between 24 Avenue and Beach Road. (Google Streetview image)

Southbound motorists are being asked to slow down on Highway 99 this week, as crews work on shoulder maintenance between 24 Avenue and Beach Road. (Google Streetview image)

Roadwork on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Southbound lane closure in effect through March 30: Mainroad

Motorists along Highway 99 in South Surrey are being reminded to obey signs and watch for roadside workers this week, as crews tackle shoulder-maintenance.

READ ALSO: Surrey council to consider $6M in road paving packages

A notice distributed by Mainroad Contracting Monday (March 28) advises that the southbound slow lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily between 24 Avenue and Beach Road, through Wednesday (March 30).

“Please show respect for all roadside crews – Slow down,” the notice states.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

SurreyTraffic

Previous story
Surrey council to consider $7.3M in road project contracts tonight

Just Posted

Protesters from the group Surrey For Future hold a “climate strike” next to the Cloverdale Cenotaph March 25. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Protesters call for action on climate

Surrey council chambers at city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council to consider $7.3M in road project contracts tonight

Surrey Falcons U13 A1 team with their B.C. female hockey championship banner in Kamloops on Sunday evening (March 27). (Submitted photo)
Gold, silver, bronze medals for Surrey female Falcons at BC hockey championships

Students returning to school this morning are no longer required to wear a mask. (surreyschools.ca photo)
Masks now a matter of choice for Surrey district students, staff