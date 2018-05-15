Richmond toddler in serious condition after falling from third-storey window

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the child’s fall

A toddler who fell out of a third-storey window in Richmond on Monday is expected to survive, according to RCMP.

Police received several calls that a child had fallen from a condo window in the 12000 block of Phoenix Drive just before 12:30 p.m., Cpl. Dennis Hwang said.

Officers arrived to find a one-year-old boy with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

READ MORE: Child falls out of window in Langley City

READ MORE: Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles

Foul play is not suspected.

“It appears that the toddler pushed out a window screen before falling,” Hwang said.

“We are so thankful that the toddler is recovering as this incident has taken an emotional toll on everyone, especially the parents. We remind all parents and caregivers to be mindful of the location of young children at all times.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. moves to protect public debate from ‘strategic’ lawsuits
Next story
B.C. seeks court order against Maple Ridge group protesting homeless housing

Just Posted

World-renowned skaters return to Cloverdale country fair

Skaters from across the world to compete for $10,000 in prizes

VIDEO: Surrey church celebrating a century of worship

St. Andrew’s-Newton Presbyterian, founded in 1918, will ring its pioneer bell on May 27

Delta police officer rescues youth from ‘quicksand-like’ mud in Boundary Bay

The youth had been exploring the beach area when he sank up to his waist about 100 yards from shore

People First Surrey to seek public input at Cloverdale open house

New slate is seeking input on platform for upcoming civic election

Homeless served donated gelato on Surrey’s 135A Street

Fiasco Gelato donated roughly 550 servings of the frozen treat to Surrey’s homeless

VIDEO: Hikers rescued from Lions Bay forest fire

Flames broke out Monday night at Tunnel Bluffs trail

B.C. to reimburse docked income assistance to thousands of recipients

Province had incorrectly docked up to $700 from more than 500 people a year

B.C. seeks court order against Maple Ridge group protesting homeless housing

Group of protesters have been at the province-owned site since last week

‘JRG After Dark’ nightlife events ramped up by Surrey-raised promoter

‘We’re going to elevate late nights at our pubs,’ says Pedro Serra, partner with Joseph Richard Group

Richmond toddler in serious condition after falling from third-storey window

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the child’s fall

B.C. moves to protect public debate from ‘strategic’ lawsuits

Deep-pocketed special interests can silence opponents, David Eby says

Vancouver Whitecaps captain to represent Costa Rica at World Cup

Kendall Waston to help Costa Rica against Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Russia

The Latest: Markle’s dad still hopes to attend Royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s father may have changed his mind and hopes to attend the Royal wedding

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Most Read