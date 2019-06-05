(Wikimedia Commons)

Richmond bans glitter at arts centre due to environmental impact

Ban is a temporary measure until alternatives can be found

The City of Richmond is temporarily banning glitter as it looks for a more environmentally friendly alternative.

In an email to Black Press Media, spokesperson Ted Townsend said a member of the city’s artists guild brought it to their attention.

“The intent is that this is a temporary measure until we have researched and found a non-toxic alternative that is also affordable for city programs,” Townsend said.

The policy is in effect only at the city’s arts centre.

“Glitter has been found to be toxic and can release chemicals that disrupt hormones in humans and is linked to onset of various diseases, in addition to its harmful impact on the environment,” Townsend said.

“Staff already had concerns about glitter as it is also very challenging to clean up.”

ALSO READ: Skip the glitter to save the animals when holiday crafting, B.C. group says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control
Next story
1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, 3 helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Just Posted

Province proposes permanent site for supportive housing project in Surrey

Government says location would provide space for 60 ‘safe and secure’ homes

New mural in Clayton Heights ‘empowers’ youth to dream for a bright future

Clayton Heights, Salish Secondary students will create a mosaic of self-portraits

HOOP DREAMS: Surrey players on BC United team with shot at Jr. NBA basketball title

Oseghale Ehizode and Gurshan Sran on U14 squad headed for nationals in Toronto this month

Linda Hepner flunks Surrey’s police transition plan

Doug McCallum’s predecessor assigns failing grade to Surrey’s Policing Transition Plan

Surrey RCMP say youth involved in disturbing video won’t return to Fraser Heights Secondary

School community ‘deeply concerned about the impact of this incident on our student’

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Tough measures to help improve Metro Vancouver’s air quality by 2035

Air quality expected to get better in spite of wilfire smoke, and more cars on the road

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Update: Chilliwack General Hospital diverting moms-to-be to Abbotsford starting June 24

Pregnant women to be diverted from Chilliwack’s hospital due to lack of doctors

Richmond bans glitter at arts centre due to environmental impact

Ban is a temporary measure until alternatives can be found

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Most Read