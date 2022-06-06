Review into B.C.’s 2021 heat dome deaths finds 93% didn’t have air conditioning

B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe pauses while speaking about the overdose crisis for deaths involving fentanyl-laced drugs in Vancouver on Wednesday September 21, 2016. A new report reviewing thousands of illicit drug deaths over a four-year period will be released today by the coroner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The BC Coroners Service has released its review of the deadly 2021 heat dome, along with recommendations calling for both immediate and long-term solutions and a greater focus on vulnerable populations.

It’s final tally of the number of heat-related deaths between June 25 and July 1, 2021 is 619 – slightly more than its original estimation. Of those, the majority were among older people, those living alone, and those with health conditions.

Most people lived without cooling systems

The BC Coroner Service found 67 per cent of people who died were 70 or older, 90 per cent were 60 or older and none were younger than 30. More than half lived alone and the vast majority of people who died were found without air conditioning (93 per cent) or fans (76 per cent).

The vast majority (91 per cent) had at least one chronic disease, such as hypertension (71 per cent), mood and anxiety disorders (60 per cent), depression (54 per cent), diabetes (37 per cent) and osteoarthritis (33 per cent). The review says many of these could have impacted a person’s mobility and cognition during the heat dome.

Nearly three-quarters of those who died lived in the Vancouver Coastal or Fraser health authorities, the review found, and about one third lived in materially or socially deprived neighbourhoods.

All but two per cent of deaths occurred indoors, 73 per cent of which were in private residences. Another 10 per cent occurred in social or supportive housing, seven per cent in mobile homes or RVs and seven per cent in long-term care homes.

A map of B.C. shows the distribution of heat-related deaths during the summer 2021 heat dome, according to the BC Coroners Service. (BC Coroners Service)

911 calls doubled during heat wave’s peak

The BC Coroners Service says over the one week heat wave, temperatures rose to a peak of over 40 C in many parts of the province.

During the height of the wave, the review found 911 calls doubled (11,970 calls on June 28) and emergency response times lagged. Paramedics attended 54 per cent of deaths in a median time of 10 minutes and 25 seconds. They took 30 minutes or longer to arrive on scene in 50 instances.

In another 17 instances, 911 callers were put on extended holds, and in six instances callers were told there was no ambulance available.

A figure from the BC Coroners Service’s report on heat-related deaths during the summer 2021 heat dome shows the number of 911 calls spiked and the response time dropped. (BC Coroners Service)

Heat emergencies added to alert system

The BC Coroners Service’s recommendations are lumped into three main categories: implement a coordinated provincial heat alert and response system, identify and support populations most at risk of dying during heat emergencies, and implement heat prevention and long-term strategies.

The province fulfilled the first recommendation in an announcement Monday. It is adding heat emergencies to the list of events it will use the Alert Ready system for, which already notifies people of tsunamis, floods, wildfires, civil emergencies and Amber Alerts through radio and television broadcasts and text messages.

Under the BC Heat Alert and Response System, the province’s new dedicated heat committee will issue either warnings or emergency alerts, depending on different temperature thresholds throughout the province. If a region is expected to see two or more consecutive days with daytime highs and nighttime lows above what is considered normal, a warning will be issued. If temperatures are expected to continue to increase day over day for three or more days, an extreme heat emergency will be declared and the Alert Ready system may be used.

The province says it expects to issue heat warnings one to three times a summer, and extreme heat emergencies once or twice a decade.

The BC Coroners Service says the Ministry of Health will conduct an evaluation of the system by summer 2023.

Making cooling devices a priority

The review also sets out a number of target dates for the province to address the disproportionate impact heat events have on vulnerable populations. By the end of June, health authorities are to ensure home and community care services have identified and prioritized clients with chronic diseases, with limited mobility, with cognitive impairments and who live alone, for home visits during extreme heat events.

By December, the province will conduct a review into issuing cooling devices as medical equipment to people most at risk of dying. It is also expected to consult directly with vulnerable populations by June 2023.

Long-term strategies include Monday’s release of a heat preparedness guide, making passive and active cooling measures eligible for rebates by summer 2023, as well as making them a requirement in the 2024 BC Building Code. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy will also ensure future local government plans fall inline with climate preparedness plans, the BC Coroners Service review says.

