Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

Businesses hoping to qualify for the federal wage subsidy will only need to show a 15 per cent drop in revenues for March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday (April 8).

The subsidy will still cover up to 75 per cent of each employee of a COVID-19 affected businesses, up to $847 per week.

The federal program has gone through a variety of changes since it was first announced several weeks ago; initially it was a 10 per cent subsidy for small businesses and then was expanded to b ea 75 per cent subsidy for businesses of any size who could show a 30 per cent drop in revenue, compared to the same time last year.

Trudeau also said charities and non-profits can choose to exclude government funding if needed to prove a revenue drop.

READ MORE: Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks

