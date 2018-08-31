Retired Surrey principal up for a provincial education award

A principal who worked at a Surrey school is up for a provincial education award.
Angelo Morelli, former head administrator at K.B. Woodward Elementary, is a finalist for a Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, in the category of School and District Leadership.
On Thursday, Morelli was among 27 finalists announced for the inaugural awards.
Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on World Teachers’ Day, Oct. 5, with Premier John Horgan, education minister Rob Fleming and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin in attendance.
Each winner will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.
“The awards honour the efforts of those who go above and beyond to make life better for students in British Columbia,” says a B.C. government news release.
“The awards were launched April 23, 2018, during B.C.’s Education Week. A total of 188 nominations were received in nine categories: seven honouring the dedication of teachers; one recognizing principals, vice-principals and administrators; and another celebrating support staff.”