Retired Surrey principal up for a provincial education award

Angelo Morelli, formerly at K.B. Woodward Elementary, a finalist for Excellence in Education

A principal who worked at a Surrey school is up for a provincial education award.

Angelo Morelli, former head administrator at K.B. Woodward Elementary, is a finalist for a Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, in the category of School and District Leadership.

On Thursday, Morelli was among 27 finalists announced for the inaugural awards.

Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on World Teachers’ Day, Oct. 5, with Premier John Horgan, education minister Rob Fleming and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin in attendance.

Each winner will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.

“The awards honour the efforts of those who go above and beyond to make life better for students in British Columbia,” says a B.C. government news release.

“The awards were launched April 23, 2018, during B.C.’s Education Week. A total of 188 nominations were received in nine categories: seven honouring the dedication of teachers; one recognizing principals, vice-principals and administrators; and another celebrating support staff.”

2018 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education finalists are:

Community Engagement Award

* Shelly Peel, Mountview Elementary school, SD 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

* Murray Sasges, Vernon Community school, SD 22 (Vernon)

* Katrina Sumrall, Lucerne Elementary Secondary school, SD 10 (Arrow Lakes)

Outstanding New Teacher Award

* Carmen McDowell, Glenrosa Middle school, SD 23 (Central Okanagan)

* Kirsten Tancon, Highland Secondary school, SD 71 (Comox Valley)

* Maymie Tegart, Blue River Elementary school, SD 73 (Kamloops/Thompson)

Technology and Innovation Award

* Heather McIntosh, Mount Boucherie Secondary school, SD 23 (Central Okanagan)

* Sean Robinson, École Riverside Secondary school, SD 43 (Coquitlam)

* Carl Savage, École Ballenas Secondary school, SD 69 (Qualicum)

Diversity and Inclusion Award

* Hasheem Hakeem, École Dr. Charles Best Secondary school, SD 43 (Coquitlam)

* Kim Halayko, Lillooet Secondary school, SD 74 (Gold Trail)

* Amelia Witt, Salmon Arm Secondary school – Sullivan Campus, SD 83 (North Okanagan-Shuswap)

Indigenous Education Award

* Melissa Austin, Saanich School District, SD 63 (Saanich)

* Verna Jones, Ladysmith Secondary school, SD 68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith)

* Emily Recalma, Nanaimo District Secondary school, SD 68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith)

Social Equity Award

* Ryan Cho, Terry Fox Secondary school, SD 43 (Coquitlam)

* Michael Iachetta, Seaquam Secondary school, SD 37 (Delta)

* Anne Ostwald, Alberni District Secondary school, SD 70 (Alberni)

Extracurricular Leadership Award

* Tanya Adelborg, Randerson Ridge Elementary school, SD 68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith)

* Sandra Chan, Richmond Secondary school, SD 38 (Richmond)

* Nancy Sinclair, Lakeview Elementary school, SD 41 (Burnaby)

School and District Leadership Award

* Jay Dixon, principal, North Island Secondary school, SD 85 (Vancouver Island North)

* Angelo Morelli, principal, École K.B. Woodward Elementary school, SD 36 (Surrey)

* Diana Samchuck, superintendent, SD 81 (Fort Nelson)

Outstanding Support Award

* Jacquie Grypink, educational assistant, Hillview Elementary school, SD 22 (Vernon)

* Jeannine Lindsay, Aboriginal support worker, Lake Trail Middle school, SD 71 (Comox Valley)