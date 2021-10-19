Reports of possible plane crash east of Chilliwack sparks air search over mountains

Search and Rescue was in the area looking for possible downed aircraft Tuesday evening

A Chilliwack resident posted this image of what she thought was a meteor near Mt. Cheam Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) right around the time of a reported plane crash in the area. (Katlyn Carter Facebook)

A Chilliwack resident posted this image of what she thought was a meteor near Mt. Cheam Tuesday (Oct. 19, 2021) right around the time of a reported plane crash in the area. (Katlyn Carter Facebook)

Emergency crews were near Bridal Falls in Chilliwack Tuesday night after reports of a possible plane crash in the area.

There was a report that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria (JRCC Victoria) had sent a Buffalo aircraft and Cormorant helicopter to investigate a possible plane crash near Chilliwack.

A local pilot who was in the air at the time of the possible crash reported someone calling over the Chilliwack radio, asking if anyone had heard a distress call.

But the distress call may have come over the nearby Sumas radio.

Some Chilliwack residents reported seeing a Search and Rescue helicopter circling the area after 8 p.m., and a number of images were shared on social media, including one that showed a smoky streak in the sky in the area.

Chilliwack RCMP vehicles and BC Ambulance paramedics were in the area of the Highway 9 interchange with Highway 1 near Bridal Falls at the time of the alleged incident.

See www.theprogress.com or more details as they become available.

RELATED: Wreckage of possibly decades-old airplane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

RELATED: Student pilot crashes plane onto Highway 5A almost hitting school bus

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Plane crash

Previous story
Microplastics found in stomachs of belugas highlight extent of pollution, researcher says

Just Posted

Students at Clayton Heights Secondary School prepare donation bags for the 14th annual “Halloween For Hunger” donation drive. (Photo submitted: Sarah Daintrey)
Clayton Heights Secondary launches annual ‘Halloween For Hunger’ event

The Desjarlais/Wong family home in Surrey is decorated for Halloween, at 12728 113B Ave., in the Bridgeview area. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Popularity of ‘happy’ Halloween house ‘overwhelming, heartwarming’ for Surrey family

North Delta’s Sungod Recreation Centre. (James Smith photo)
Delta updates proof of vaccination, mask requirements

A “Keep the RCMP in Surrey” sign. Walter van Halst writes, “From White Rock to Whalley and from Scott Road to the Langley Bypass, there are now more lawn signs demanding to save the RCMP than all parties combined had in the last B.C. election.” (Photo: Walter van Halst)
Surrey’s political sign bylaw condemned as anti-democratic