Reports of mutilated cats discovered in Kelowna

Warning the following photos are graphic in nature.
Area of where cats were found in Kelowna.
The body of a cat found June 20 in Kelowna.

Residents living in downtown Kelowna are warning pet owners to keep their cats inside after reports of animals being mutilated.

According to a post on Kelowna/Okanagan Lost and Found Pets, on Facebook, a man found a cat cut in half near Bankhead Elementary School on the morning of June 20.

While another woman claimed a cat was found dead in the area of Burch Road and Bernard Avenue. A third person said they discovered a dead cat with no blood or bite marks near the area of Wilson Avenue.

The BC SPCA confirmed that there is an active investigation into the matter.

It’s unclear if the deaths are related to a predator attack such as a coyote or if the cats were killed by a human, stated Lorie Chorytk with the BC SPCA.

RCMP said they were not involved in the investigation at this time.

Cats

