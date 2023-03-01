(Screenshot/Google Maps)

UPDATE: 4 sent to hospital after Invermere avalanche

Panorama resort says it was not within their boundary

UPDATE: 9:30p.m

B.C. Emergency Health Services can confirm that the call for emergency services was made around 11:45a.m. on March 1st, with four ambulances attending. The avalanche was about 30km southwest of Invermere, with four ambulances and helicopters treating four patients.

All were transported to hospital, and their condition is still unknown.

ORIGINAL: 5:15p.m.

There are reports of an avalanche in the Columbia Valley.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue confirmed there was some sort of incident, and they were put on standby earlier this afternoon.

They said it was a private company that was dispatched to the area instead.

Representatives from Panorama Ski Resort said it was not within their boundary.

It is not known at this time how many people were affected.

Avalanche activity has been particularly heavy this ski season, including two skiers who were killed in an avalanche near Golden on Feb. 16.

READ MORE: ‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

Capital News has reached out to Columbia Valley RCMP. More to come.

Avalanche

