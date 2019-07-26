Surrey RCMP investigate a scene in the 10800-block of 139A Street on Thursday, July 25. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Reported shooting in North Surrey

Witness says one person taken to hospital from scene, near 108th Avenue and 139A Street Thursday afternoon

There was reportedly a shooting in North Surrey on Thursday afternoon (July 25).

Surrey RCMP had a heavy presence in the 10800-block of 139A Street, and a freelancer at the scene said road closures were in effect as officers investigated.

“The victim was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries,” according to the freelancer.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed to the Now-Leader that police called paramedics to the area at 4:51 p.m. and that one person was taken to hospital in “serious condition.”

As of 8:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP had yet to comment on the incident, or confirm the shooting.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey RCMP for more details.

More to come.

