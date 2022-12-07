A rental housing development is shown in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A rental housing development is shown in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Renting increased by three times the rate of home ownership in last decade: RBC

Millennials born between 1981 and 1996 are fuelling some of the renting growth

Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade.

Assistant chief economist Robert Hogue and economist Rachel Battaglia say in a report that two-thirds of Canadian households owned their home in 2021, but the number of Canadian renters is growing even faster.

Census data they analyzed shows almost five million households rented the home they lived in last year, up from 4.1 million a decade earlier.

The economists say those millennials born between 1981 and 1996 are fuelling some of the renting growth because their ownership rates are lagging those of previous generations at the same age and they are facing even higher home prices than their predecessors.

Baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964 are playing a role too, surpassing millennials as the fastest growing group of renters over the last decade.

The economists predict this growing demand will place “tremendous” pressure on the country’s rental housing stock and require concerted efforts from policymakers, developers and builders to meet those needs.

RELATED: Home ownership dream for Millennials, Gen Zers in the Okanagan under pressure

RELATED: B.C. posts highest rate of unaffordable housing as ownership declines across Canada

Housing

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nature ‘under attack’ says Trudeau as UN biodiversity conference opens in Montreal
Next story
B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding

Just Posted

Matthew Campbell (left), the director of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, shares a laugh with volunteer Bill van Geeman as the two pack boxes with new toys for the Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper Program. In past years, the hamper program has provided Christmas presents to about 200 children and teens, but this year that number has skyrocketed to about 900. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Hamper program in need of gifts for kids

Sheila Potter sorts donated clothing into bins at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Dec. 6. The clothing, along with many other items, will be taken to Shannon Hall for the Kitchen’s free store, to be held Dec. 17. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen opening free store in Shannon Hall

Langley Secondary senior girls basketball coach Sheldon Guy speaks to a crowd at Earl Marriott Secondary Tuesday (Dec. 5) before an exhibition game about his experience with suddenly losing his sight, and how to pivot and adapt to the challenges life may bring. (Contributed photo)
Blind basketball coach gives inspirational talk before exhibition game in South Surrey

Linda Annis jumps out of a door to stop the Grinch from stealing online purchases from her front step as the Grinch’s dog Max looks on. Annis held a media event Dec. 6 to highlight ways people can prevent crime this Christmas season. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Linda Annis offers tips to help prevent Christmastime crime