An expanded Community Policing effort starts at Cultus Lake Park this weekend. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress file)

Recent break-ins lead to more security at Cultus Lake Park

Park Board officials reassuring visitors and residents that extra policing will help with crime

A recent spike in break-ins at Cultus Lake Park has prompted a Park Board official to reassure area residents that boosted security efforts are starting.

“As many of you know, the Cultus Lake Park Board members are all residential leaseholders at Cultus Lake Park,” said Joe Lamb, chair of the Park Board. “Like you, we are concerned about the recent criminal activity of cars and homes being broken into in our community.”

As such they are taking the situation very seriously and acting accordingly.

“As a result, we have increased security in the Park this weekend.”

Community Policing officially begins in Cultus Lake Park on May 13, which will help boost security.

“This challenge is not unique to Cultus Lake Park. I have been told by several people that other communities in the area are also seeing an increase in break-ins,” Lamb noted.

The new community policing office will be located inside the Visitor Centre at Cultus Lake Park.

According to the details of the MOU “dedicated RCMP officers will be stationed at the Park from the May long weekend to the end of the September long weekend, providing law enforcement coverage during the Park’s busiest season.”

READ MORE: Seasonal policing boosted at Cultus Lake Park

READ MORE: Cultus reps take steps to curb illegal parking

The community policing presence will be in addition to the RCMP boat patrols that get underway during the summer.

It is also important for residents to be vigilant themselves.

Crime prevention tips:

• Remove valuables from your vehicle and lock the doors;

• Set the car and house alarms at night;

• If you have motion sensor lights outside your home, make sure that they are on. If you do not have them, consider installing them;

• Close and lock all exterior doors of your home;

• Close and lock all windows of your home;

• Do not leave valuables unattended on your patio or deck; and

• Put up a sign warning that the area is under video surveillance.

