Re-elected Surrey school board trustees officially sworn in

Duty Piper Jeff Sim and Surrey RCMP Sgt. Michael Dubyk led Surrey Board of Education trustees into the inaugural meeting on Wednesday night, Nov. 9 (Surrey Schools photo)

While election night brought a shift in politics around the province, school trustees for Surrey and White Rock are remaining for another term, with all seven established board members sworn in once more during Wednesday night’s (Nov. 9) inaugural meeting.

Surrey First Education Team — Terry Allen, Bob Holmes, Laurie Larsen, Garry Thind, Gary Tymoschuk and Shawn Wilson — were re-elected on Oct. 15 by Surrey’s voters, while Laurae McNally was acclaimed to represent White Rock for the 2022-26 term.

The meeting began with a territorial welcome by Kevin Kelly and Michael Kelly-Gabriel from the Kwantlen First Nation, followed by a welcome song by the Sto:Lo Nation’s River Spirit Drum Group.

During the inaugural meeting at the District Education Centre, school board trustees were welcomed by students, parents, school staff and union representatives along with district and city officials. Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care was also in attendance at the inauguration.

Supt. Mark Pearmain noted how integral school board trustees are to bringing the voices of the community to education.

“They are tireless advocates for funding and highlight the importance of equitable access to education for every student in our district,” he said.

“With a district of our size, this is no small task and I have no doubt that each of you will continue advocating for our students, staff and community.”

Larsen was re-elected in her previous position as board chair and Tymoschuk was elected by a unanimous decision to be vice-chair.

The school board oversees over 13,000 employees in the district and about 78,000 students from 130 schools in Surrey and White Rock.

