Duty Piper Jeff Sim and Surrey RCMP Sgt. Michael Dubyk led Surrey Board of Education trustees into the inaugural meeting on Wednesday night, Nov. 9 (Surrey Schools photo)

Duty Piper Jeff Sim and Surrey RCMP Sgt. Michael Dubyk led Surrey Board of Education trustees into the inaugural meeting on Wednesday night, Nov. 9 (Surrey Schools photo)

Re-elected Surrey school board trustees officially sworn in

The same trustees from last term were welcomed once again for the 2022-26 term

While election night brought a shift in politics around the province, school trustees for Surrey and White Rock are remaining for another term, with all seven established board members sworn in once more during Wednesday night’s (Nov. 9) inaugural meeting.

Surrey First Education Team — Terry Allen, Bob Holmes, Laurie Larsen, Garry Thind, Gary Tymoschuk and Shawn Wilson — were re-elected on Oct. 15 by Surrey’s voters, while Laurae McNally was acclaimed to represent White Rock for the 2022-26 term.

The meeting began with a territorial welcome by Kevin Kelly and Michael Kelly-Gabriel from the Kwantlen First Nation, followed by a welcome song by the Sto:Lo Nation’s River Spirit Drum Group.

During the inaugural meeting at the District Education Centre, school board trustees were welcomed by students, parents, school staff and union representatives along with district and city officials. Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care was also in attendance at the inauguration.

Supt. Mark Pearmain noted how integral school board trustees are to bringing the voices of the community to education.

“They are tireless advocates for funding and highlight the importance of equitable access to education for every student in our district,” he said.

“With a district of our size, this is no small task and I have no doubt that each of you will continue advocating for our students, staff and community.”

Larsen was re-elected in her previous position as board chair and Tymoschuk was elected by a unanimous decision to be vice-chair.

The school board oversees over 13,000 employees in the district and about 78,000 students from 130 schools in Surrey and White Rock.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationSurreySurrey election

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New First Nations Wellness Centre in Williams Lake first of its kind in B.C.
Next story
U.S. resumes study of restoring grizzlies to Washington state national park

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexually abusing 7-year-old girl

Surrey Mountie and Surrey Police Service officer serving side-by-side. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Pledge sees 275 of 293 Surrey Police Service officers reject crossing over to RCMP

Dash camera footage sent to the DPD’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit shows an eastbound container truck on the two-lane Deltaport Way overpass crossing the double yellow line as the driver attempts to pass another eastbound semi, nearly resulting in a head-on collision. (Delta Police Department video screen shot)
VIDEO: Truck driver fined after near-collision on Delta highway

More than 450 people filled a ballroom at at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel for Surrey Business Excellence Awards on Wednesday evening (Nov. 9). (Submitted photo)
Environmental researcher named Surrey Business Person of the Year at 450-guest gala